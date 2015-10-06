Community Warehouse Volunteers

Founded in 2005, Community Warehouse (521 S. Ninth St.) is a faith-based nonprofit that offers affordable home and facility improvement materials for member individuals, businesses and organizations in Milwaukee’s Community Development Block Grant Zone. Members pay an annual fee ($25 for individuals, $100 for nonprofits and $150 for businesses) and are able to purchase new or unused materials at Community Warehouse for up to 75% below retail price. The organization works with foundations, nonprofits, builders, contractors, manufacturers and retailers to provide materials such as doors, windows, paint, sinks, bathtubs, flooring and cabinets for Milwaukee’s under-resourced communities to help improve the quality of life for residents.

Community Warehouse employs background-challenged individuals and also has a nonprofit division called Milwaukee Working, which provides full-time employment opportunities and training in Milwaukee’s central city for under-employed, never employed and background-challenged individuals. Milwaukee Working currently has more than 25 employees working in their first full-time jobs.

Volunteers are always needed at Community Warehouse. Opportunities include working with members, helping with administrative projects, keeping up the warehouse by doing one-time organizational projects and driving a truck to pick up donations, working special events, and sharing professional home improvement skills and techniques at “How To” clinics. The nonprofit is also in need of professional assistance on electrical and plumbing projects as well as Spanish translators.

For more information about becoming a member, job and volunteer opportunities and/or donating, call 414-383-7792 or visit thecommunitywarehouse.org and milwaukeeworking.org.x