The Courtney Bella/Imagine a Day Foundation was created in 2008 by Brad Bella and takes its name from a poem his 10-year-old daughter, Courtney, wrote just weeks before an intoxicated driver claimed her life, along with the lives of her mother and unborn sister. The nonprofit’s mission was inspired by Courtney’s love of and natural talent for creative and performing arts and serves as an endowment for creative and performing arts in the Oconomowoc Area School District. All donated funds are used to sponsor events, programs, workshops and galleries for students in Oconomowoc, and also go toward a college scholarship that will be awarded annually to a graduating senior of Oconomowoc High School beginning with Courtney’s graduating class (Class of 2016).

This summer, the Courtney Bella/Imagine a Day Foundation provided a grant to the Oconomowoc Arts Center (OAC) to install new bulletin boards in the north gallery hall to create the Imagine a Day Youth Art Gallery, which should be completed this fall. The gallery will provide 248 square feet of specially framed bulletin boards to which preschool through 12th grade students can pin their art. Pieces from various classes and schools within the district will rotate on a regular schedule and will be prominently displayed to the community and OAC event attendees.

Donations are the driving force behind this nonprofit and can be mailed to The Courtney Bella/Imagine a Day Foundation, 37620 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, WI, 53066, C/O Brad Bella. Courtney’s poem and an original song by Rob Arthur using her lyrics are available for free download online. For more information about donating and additional opportunities, contact Bella at 262-490-7746 or visit imagineadayfdn.org.