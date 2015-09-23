Our Daily Bread Community Outreach Center Volunteers

Lea Kyle-Lewis founded Our Daily Bread Community Outreach Center (6040 W. Lisbon Ave., Suite 203) in 2004 to empower and equip Greater Milwaukee youth and young adults with post-secondary education and job-training skills. The entirely volunteer-run organization’s programming strives to help participants become productive members of the community. Current programs include the Reach One, Teach One Community Mentoring Program for young women ages 13 through 15; a Community Volunteer Program open to both males and females; Court-Ordered Community Service; Prenatal Care Program/Child Care Coordinator; and a résumé-writing class. Our Daily Bread served approximately 75 youth and young adults in 2014 and has served more than 1,500 since its founding.

“Our measurable results display that youth we mentored are continuously enrolling in colleges and trade schools and maintaining meaningful employment with great standards,” says founder and CEO Kyle-Lewis. “Today, I am ecstatic to convey that I have changed my life and am impacting females and other young adults to pursue post-secondary education and follow their dreams.”

Kyle-Lewis adds, “Our dedicated volunteers and board of directors enable Our Daily Bread to fulfill its mission. We are grateful that we have the opportunity to invest time in our next generation and raise strong, confident leaders.”

Our Daily Bread is currently seeking volunteer board members and a grant writer. Donations needed include infant car seats, a 15-passenger van/bus and gift cards to department stores and restaurants. The nonprofit is also interested in creating more partnerships with local schools, organizations and businesses. For more info about volunteering and donating, call 414-401-9351 or email ourdailybreadmil@att.net; about partnership opportunities, call 414-394-9351; or about becoming a participant, call 414-755-0535 or visit ourdailybreadmil.org.