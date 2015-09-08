Dentistry From the Heart and Advanced Dental Treatment Center Volunteers

On Monday, Sept. 14, from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Dr. William Carini at Advanced Dental Treatment Center (10707 W. Beloit Road, Greenfield) will provide adults (18+) with free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions. The event is run in partnership with Dentistry From the Heart, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by Florida dentist Dr. Vincent Monticciolo that helps provide dentists with free dental care events at their own practices.

Dentistry From the Heart, an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit, hosts about 300 annual events nationwide and additional events around the world at locations such as Hawaii, Puerto Rico and New Zealand. In 2015, 298 U.S. practices have signed up so far, with two of them in Wisconsin (Advanced Dental Treatment Center and WisconsinSmiles in West Allis). More than 80,000 people have been served and that number continues to grow.

How does it work? Dentists who would like to provide a free day of dental care contact Dentistry From the Heart. The nonprofit then helps make the event possible. It assists with collecting donations such as food and merchandise, sends the business a banner and 25 T-shirts and creates a unique logo and YouTube video for the event.

“We get a lot of phone calls from adults asking for dental help and that’s why Dr. Monticciolo helps provide these events,” says Dentistry From the Heart Director of Operations Michelle Sotil. “We are always accepting dentists’ requests and are always looking for volunteers to help at event locations.”

For additional information about the free dentistry event in Greenfield, contact Aurielle Thompson at 414-209-7465 or advanceddentaldr@wi.rr.com. For more information about Dentistry From the Heart, call 727-849-2002, email smile@dentistryfromtheheart.org or visit dentistryfromtheheart.org.