Endorsement: Ed Fallone for Wisconsin Supreme Court

This spring’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race is without a doubt the most important election of the year.

The state Supreme Court will be ruling on some of the most important issues in Wisconsin’s recent history, such as voting rights and the ramifications of the restrictions passed by the Legislature. The court was created to be an independent branch of government designed to ensure that legislation is within the bounds of our state constitution. Unfortunately, we have a state Supreme Court dominated by four justices, including the incumbent up for re-election, who vote in lockstep on the major issues with the tea party line and twist the intent of our constitution to serve those special interests. We have a chance to break this ideological majority and elect a justice who is intelligent and reasoned and will try to deal with the issues before the court in accordance with the state constitution.

The Shepherd endorses Edward Fallone for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Wisconsin citizens have an opportunity to start to right Wisconsin’s ship of state on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Voting for Ed Fallone for Wisconsin Supreme Court will help bring balance, civility and reasoned discussion back to our court, which has been plagued of late with personal squabbles, infighting and uncivil behavior. We deserve better.

Ed Fallone brings significant experience from 25 years as an attorney in academic, corporate and nonprofit law. Fallone has practiced law in both federal and state courts. He has been involved in community service with the legal profession and with Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee, Catholic Charities and the Latino Community Center. A progressive coalition has endorsed Ed Fallone, including AFL-CIO Wisconsin, AFSCME Council 40, SEIU, AFT Wisconsin, AFT-Local 212, WEAC, WFNHP, Fair Wisconsin, Equality Wisconsin, Voces De La Frontera, Madison Teachers Inc., Progressives United and United Wisconsin.

Ed Fallone offers Wisconsin citizens the opportunity to vote for a serious, experienced and fair-minded candidate to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Vote for Ed Fallone Tuesday, Feb. 19, for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Heroes of the Week: Volunteers from Community Projects for Seniors

Jeffery Hansen had a special relationship with his grandfather and knew that some day he wanted to help senior citizens. In 1986, he founded Community Projects for Seniors (CPS), a program that reaches out to low-income senior citizens during times that are most difficult to be or feel alone. On each of three major holidays (Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), more than 400 CPS volunteers make possible the delivery of 4,000 free hot meals. These meals are delivered directly to the doors of seniors residing at 200 low-income senior citizen buildings in eight counties of southeastern Wisconsin. This means seniors who are handicapped, frail, not feeling well or just watching the football game on Thanksgiving never have to leave their apartment and go out into the snow or onto the icy sidewalk.

“Volunteers gladly give up a portion of their holiday to deliver meals because they care about the seniors,” says Hansen, executive director of CPS. “All of our staff and volunteers work hard because everyone has a common goal: to serve the seniors. Without our excellent volunteers, we would be unable to operate.”

Approximately 20,000 meals are provided every year for low-income senior citizens through both the meal program and social events at participating senior apartment buildings, all sans government funding. In addition, CPS offers grocery and household product care packages to seniors when funding is available. Currently, this nonprofit serves close to 4,000 low-income seniors out of the 11,000 eligible and would greatly appreciate donations to help fund and promote the meal program. Volunteers are needed to work on large mailings, deliver meals on the holidays and help at senior social events. Those interested in volunteering, donating or applying for the meal program can call 414-444-6544, email cpforseniors@gmail.com or visit cpforseniors.org for more information.

CPS will be holding their annual Musical Show fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Marian Center for Nonprofits gymnasium. Reservations are required. All proceeds will go toward the Easter Meal Program.