Event of the Week: Journey For Justice

Each year, about 450 people in Wisconsin become victims of gun violence. To raise awareness of the devastation caused by guns, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), Public Allies Milwaukee and UW-Milwaukee are sponsoring a "Journey for Justice" tour around the state, featuring an exhibit of 450 T-shirts to remember the state's gun victims. They're also urging lawmakers to pass common-sense gun-control laws, including background checks for all gun sales. On Wednesday, April 22, the "Journey for Justice" exhibit will be featured in Milwaukee's City Hall. Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, Mayor Tom Barrett, Carmen Pitre of the Sojourner Family Peace Center, and WAVE's Jeri Bonavia will lend their support.

Heroes of the Week

Maurice Pulley Sr. and Milwaukee County's Revitalized Witness Protection Program

Shockingly, Milwaukee County lacked a witness protection program for almost five years after Sheriff David Clarke disbanded it. Fortunately, the Milwaukee County Supervisors and District Attorney John Chisholm found funds for it last year. They were also helped by the efforts of Maurice Pulley Sr., who became an advocate for endangered witnesses when his son was slain after he agreed to testify in a shooting case in 2007. Now, there's been a breakthrough in the unsolved murder of Pulley's son. The same witness protection unit that Pulley pushed for has located the suspect in his son's murder in Arkansas. Kudos to Pulley, the district attorney's program and the supervisors for making the streets of Milwaukee safer for those who are willing to testify in court.

Jerk of the Week

Paul Ryan

Most of the country is laughing at the right-wing tax day "tea party" events, which have been cooked up by Fox News and failed Republican lawmakers like Dick Armey and Newt Gingrich. But unlike most members of Congress, who are steering clear of the April 15 events because they're too extreme, Janesville Republican Paul Ryan is actively involved in the anti-tax tea-bagging rally in Madison. Fresh off of the embarrassing release of his alternative Republican budget on April 1, Ryan's teaming with the far-right Americans for Prosperity to protest something-we're not quite sure what. Are they finally fed up with President Bush's bloated budgets, which Ryan supported? Or the new federal stimulus package, which Ryan opposed, even though it would help his district, which has the highest unemployment rate in the state? Perhaps the rollback of Bush's tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans? Are they bringing back the doomed and irresponsible taxpayer bill of rights? Instead of throwing himself in front of the cameras to become the new "young gun" of the Republican Party, Ryan should pay more attention to the real needs of his constituents: jobs, affordable health care, and a cleaner environment.