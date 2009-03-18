Events of the Week: Iraq Invasion Anniversary

×

This week marks the sixth anniversary of the United States’ invasionand occupation of Iraq. While they don’t create the headlines they usedto, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are still costing us the lives andwell-being of our soldiers and a huge sum of money that could be usedmore productively for peaceful ventures at home.

On Thursday, March 19,a forum titled “Postcards from the Front: Impact of the War on OurCommunity” will be held in the main building at the MATC Milwaukee Campus. Speakers include veterans of the Iraq war, DesertStorm/Desert Shield and veterans’ family members. The forum begins at10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.



On Friday, PeaceAction-Wisconsin will hold its monthly vigil from 5 to 6 p.m. at WaterStreet and Wisconsin Avenue. If you can’t join them, honk when you seethem.

On Saturday, March 21, Milwaukeeans will join hundreds of localactions across the country to protest the war and call for its end. TheMilwaukee Coalition for a Just Peace is organizing a rally and march at1 p.m. at Civic Square/Clas Park on Tenth Street and Wells Avenue. Participantswill march past sites that desperately need funding, such as St. Ben’sClinic for the Homeless and the Milwaukee Public Library.

Heroes of the Week:

Milwaukee County’s Treatment Alternatives and Diversion Program

Anew study of the county’s Treatment Alternatives and Diversion (TAD)program confirmed what many have long suspected: Nonviolent offenderswith a drug or alcohol addiction are best served outside of prison. Thestudy found that 59% of TAD participants in 2007-2008 changed theirways, so much so that their original criminal charges were reduced ordropped altogether. That saved taxpayers more than $1 million, sinceTAD participants didn’t need to stay in a prison or jail whileundergoing treatment and performing community service. Milwaukee CountyDistrict Attorney John Chisholm, a champion of TAD, said he was“pleased, but not surprised.” Despite this success, theprogram’s state funding of $375,000 annually will remain level; therising cost of providing services means that fewer TAD participants canbe served unless other sources of funding can be secured.

Jerk of the Week: State Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen