Farm to Forx Promotes Local Farming

CORE/El Centro’s beautiful rooftop garden at 130 E. Bruce St. in Walker’s Point will be the setting for a night of music, dance and dining provided by students attending Bay View High School and La Causa Charter School on Saturday, May 20.

The evening’s special guest will be Will Allen, former professional basketball player, founder and CEO of Growing Power and author of The Good Food Revolution , who will speak about what needs to be done to maximize the potential of urban agriculture. “Urban agriculture is probably the fastest growing form of agriculture nationally, but now we have to scale it up so that we’re able to provide the healthy, sustainable and organic food that folks, regardless of their economic situation, need," Allen said.

Following the dinner, Allen will be selling and signing copies of The Good Food Revolution . A $5 fee for the book signing will go to Growing Power and CORE/El Centro.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Seating costs $55 per person or $100 per couple. Call 414-484-3063 or email lorganix.wi@gmail.com to reserve your seat.