The Friendship Circle Volunteers

Founded in Milwaukee 10 years ago, the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin serves children and adults with special needs by offering a wide range of educational, social and recreational programs. This nonprofit focuses on offering children and adults with special needs a full range of unique social experiences and does this by pairing special needs individuals with teenage volunteers.

“We have a cadre of volunteers who give the time and heart to children who might not have relationships like that in their life,” says Friendship Circle Executive Director Shmaya Shmotkin. “Our teen volunteers meet one-on-one with special needs individuals in their homes several times a week and meaningful friendships are created. Our volunteers bring happiness and give with such devotion and dedication.”

The Friendship Circle also hosts many group activities, such as art therapy, sports nights, holiday programs, after-school programs, community dinners and more. More than 250 individuals with special needs have participated within the last year.

“The greatest aspect is that all parts of the Friendship Circle—the staff, volunteers, parents, families, teachers—benefit mutually from one another. Kids with special needs gain a friend, acceptance and confidence, and the kids giving learn a new way to view the world, a new way to understand people and become better, more compassionate people,” says Shmotkin.

The Friendship Circle is always looking for new volunteers and is seeking donations of cars and in-kind services. For more information, call 414-228-8000 or visit fcwi.org.