Give Back to Local Organizations on Giving Tuesday

You most likely know about Black Friday and are probably familiar with Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Giving Tuesday? Observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a global movement that connects diverse individuals, communities and organizations via social media and encourages them to unite in celebrating philanthropy and giving back. Giving Tuesday is ramping up for its fourth annual kick off of the charitable season on Tuesday, Dec. 1, a day on which people are encouraged to visit givingtuesday.org and donate to any of the 30,000 participating partners. Partners are registered nonprofits with a specific Giving Tuesday initiative or for-profit businesses, schools, religious groups or community groups who commit to spearheading a project that will benefit at least one registered charity or nonprofit.

This year, about 150 Wisconsin organizations will participate in Giving Tuesday, the vast majority of which are located in Milwaukee. A few of the many wonderful causes include Guest House of Milwaukee, Arts @ Large, Special Spaces Wisconsin, Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Optimist Theatre, MargaretAnn’s Place, IndependenceFirst, Above the Clouds, Discovery World and the Benedict Center.

Help inspire people to support our local causes by using hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media or using the #UNselfie hashtag to talk about how you are giving and why. Anyone can participate on Dec. 1 by donating online or by heading projects locally, such as launching a special campaign to support a favorite cause, organizing a holiday bake sale that benefits a local charity or volunteering at a local nonprofit. The purpose of Giving Tuesday is to inspire philanthropy while also encouraging and amplifying year-round acts of kindness that help us empower one another to bring about needed change in our communities. For more details, visit givingtuesday.org.