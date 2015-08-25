Gold in September Childhood Cancer Project Volunteers

The nonprofit Gold in September (G9) was founded two years ago by 11-year-old Annie Bartosz after her twin brother, Jack, died at age 10 of neuroblastoma. Her parents, Sarah and John Bartosz, founded the I Back Jack Foundation, which focuses on the much-needed study, support and education of neuroblastoma and related diseases. Annie started G9 to help all children diagnosed with any kind of cancer and has a vision to help raise awareness and financial support for childhood cancer research and new treatments. She named her organization after the national color of childhood cancer and National Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The entirely volunteer-run G9 (709 Milwaukee St., Suite A, Delafield) is the first organization to unite all hospitals and health care organizations with pediatric cancer research programs and contributes to 27 pediatric cancer Centers of Excellence across the U.S. and Canada. It also provides support to the Children’s Oncology Group’s “Project: EveryChild,” which banks cancer cells from pediatric cancer patients across North America for study and treatment development by the group’s member research centers.

“Support from the community has been amazing and overwhelming. The David Gruber and Aaron Rodger’s itsAaron video last year launched Annie and her initiative into the national spotlight. Numerous other local businesses and organizations have rallied to support G9,” says Board Member Shannon Allen. “The reason behind Annie founding G9 is so inspirational that it is a privilege as a board member to spread the word of the G9 mission, which is to color the world gold to raise awareness about pediatric cancer.”

Annie’s goal is to raise $1 million for G9 this September, thus the organization is hosting its first annual Golden Celebration on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Grain Exchange (225 E. Michigan St.), which will feature Green Bay Packer alumni. To purchase Golden Celebration tickets or to become an event sponsor, visit goldinseptember.com. For more information about volunteer opportunities and donating, contact Chris Zehner at 262-352-9019 or chris@goldinseptember.org.