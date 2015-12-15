We Got This Volunteers

We Got This, founded in 2014 by Andre Lee Ellis, is a grassroots, community-funded initiative that empowers and employs Milwaukee’s black males between the ages of 12-17. The mentoring program is held at Ninth and Ring streets and strives to improve everyday life for young black men. On Saturday mornings during the summer, these teens are invited to garden and clean up their community alongside positive adult role models. Groups range between 60-100 boys each Saturday and every participant is paid $20 for four hours of work, during which they are taught responsibility, social skills and self-respect. The money comes directly from the community and more than $30,000 was donated during the program’s 19 weeks this past summer.

“This campaign was created to help pay young black children for four hours of work, many of whom for the first time are learning how to be responsible and to earn money to better themselves and their community,” says Ellis on the organization’s Facebook page. “The positive message of the We Got This program goes way beyond helping kids earn; its greater lesson is to teach all of Milwaukee—particularly the black community—that we can come together and take care of our own by simply supporting one another and causes that helps to better the lives of others in our community.”

We Got This has multiple volunteer opportunities available throughout the year, with the most important times being Saturdays during the summer. Donations are crucial to this program’s success and can be made online at wegotthismke.com. For more information or to become involved with the program, call 414-779-2476, email contact@wegotthismke.com or visit facebook.com/wegotthismilwaukee.