Hero of the Week: Kathy Smith

×

Stranded in a new citywhen a relative failed to pick her up at the bus station, Kathy Smith wasdirected to Milwaukee’s Repairers of the Breach Resource Center (1335 W. VlietSt.), a member-governed facility that offers more than 40 crucial services,including meals, counseling, vocational assistance and literacy training.

Repairers of the Breach Resource Center, open 7 a.m. to 4p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and on all major holidays, also builds communityawareness and emphasizes leadership and volunteerism. Smith was so impressedthat she became an active volunteer and comes back every day. She now runs thekitchen at the center, making food for those in need six days a week. “I likedwhat I saw,” Smith says. “I’m happy to be working and serving the community.”





Readers who wish todonate their time or resources to help the center are encouraged to contactRepairers of the Breach at 414-934-9305 or www.repairers.org.





Jerk of the Week

Republican CandidateScott Walker





Leaveit to Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker to call a pressconference just to muddy the waters of debate. In a shameless bid forattention, Walkerthundered that convicted cop killer Ben Sanders should not be granted earlyrelease from prison, implying that Sanders is eligible for the newly enacted“early release” program. But that’s only for nonviolent offenders, not someonelike Sanders, who murdered two police officers. In reality, Sanders was up fora standard parole review as required by law. Walker’soverstepping was so ridiculous that the secretary of the Department ofCorrections, Rick Raemisch (formerly Republican Dane Countysheriff), issued a statement saying that Sanders “will not be paroled as longas I run the Department of Corrections.” Raemisch also said he took “greatoffense” to Walkersuggesting otherwise.





Anddon’t forget that the early release program for nonviolent offenders wasenacted to undo some of the damage done by the “truth in sentencing” law Walker authored while inthe state Legislature. Walker’sprogram has done nothing but make prison budgets balloon and take away a bigincentive for inmates to change their behavior. But it’s allowed Walker and hisfellow conservative Republicans to posture about “being tough on crime” withoutexplaining how they’ll pay for it.





Events of the Week

Black Family Pride Day





OnSaturday, July 24, the United Alliance of Day Care Providers is presenting Black Family Pride Day from 11 a.m. to6 p.m. on 16th Streetbetween North Avenueand Lloyd Street.They’re sponsoring a second festival on Saturday, July 31, on 29th Street betweenBurleigh Streetand Auer Avenue.The events, endorsed by the NAACP, will feature free food and will promotecommunity businesses, clean neighborhoods, voter registration and stoppingviolence. All activities are free and open to the public.





Wally Lamb Benefit forthe Benedict Center





OnThursday, July 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., best-selling author Wally Lamb willshare his experiences helping incarcerated women during a benefit hosted by theBenedict Center. Lamb will sign copies of hisbooks (bring your own or purchase them at the event) from 5 to 5:30 or at theend of the evening. The benefit will be held at the Wherehouse/Hot Water (818 S. Water St. atNational Avenue)and will include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and non-alcoholic punch. Individualtickets are $60 or multiples for $50 each. To register or for more information,contact Peggy at 347-1774 ext. 210 or pjmacarthur@benedictcenter.org.





Setting the Record Straight

Fact-Checking RonJohnson’s Attacks on Russ Feingold





Ouch!Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Ron Johnson just can’t get his factsstraight. First he told a reporter he was open to drilling for oil “where itis”potentially, in the Great Lakes. When hegot some backlash, Johnsonwho owns hundreds of thousands of dollars of BP andExxon stocktried to take back that comment. Then he put out an ad blastingRuss Feingold for being the “only Great Lakessenator” to vote against a bill that “protected our lakes.” But the AP hasblasted the ad as “misleading” and PolitiFact.com slammed it as “barely true.”Why? Because two other Great Lakes senators (from New York)opposed the bill, which, incidentally, was pushed by Bush and Cheney, andbecause Feingold had supported another ban on Great Lakesdrilling. Johnson’s campaign replied that New Yorkisn’t really a Great Lakes state, even though it borders LakeOntario and Lake Erie, and that the ad“never insinuates” that Feingold did not support a ban or whether he supports Great Lakes drilling. Sounds like Johnson is drowning inhis own spin.