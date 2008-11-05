Hero of the Week: You

Theheroes of the week are all of you who volunteered in the elections,whether it was making phone calls, going door to door, putting up yardsigns or any of the other numerous ways that contributed to an activeinvolvement in our democratic process. Whether you worked fora winning or losing candidate does not matterthe fact that you caredenough about your community or country to spend your spare time workingfor a greater good is what makes our country great. It’s what makes youthe heroes of the week.

Jerk of the Week: Desperate Wisconsin Republicans

Apparentlyhaving difficulty finding presentable, articulate people to willinglyidentify themselves as McCain supporters, the Republican Party of Wisconsinwas forced to have a consulting firm hire temporary workers to act aspretend volunteers for the McCain campaign, according to the Associated Press. Hoping to generate interest in the Arizonasenator’s candidacy, the workers were paid $10 an hour to falsely claimthey were volunteering for the Republicans, and forced to sign ahush-hush document agreeing not to spill the beans. Things turned sourafter the bogus volunteers got stiffed when it came time to be paid forthe subterfuge. Coming forward in disgust, some of the volunteers revealed that they were planning on voting for Obama.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Iwant, of course, peace, grace and beauty. How do you do that? You workfor it. … In a democratic society, you’re supposed to be an activist;that is, you participate. It could be a letter written to an editor.”legendary author and broadcast journalist Studs Terkel (May 16, 1912 –Oct. 31, 2008)

Blog of the Week: GarveyBlog, by Ed Garvey

www.fightingbob.com/weblog.cfm

Our Turn! J.B. Van Hollen, our ersatz sheriff-in-residence, will not appeal his loss in the GAB decision until after the election. One can’t help but wonder what the GOP and Van Hollen will argue now. Ah, almost forgot. The WisconsinManufacturers & Commerce will attempt to purchase another seat onthe Supreme Court in April! If Van Hollen could disenfranchisethousands of legitimate voters in Milwaukee, he could save lots ofmoney for WMC. (As Jim Hightower says, it is hard to keep up with thecynicism.)