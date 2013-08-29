Heroes of the Week: Alice’s Garden Volunteers

Founded about 40 years ago, Alice’s Community Garden and Urban Farm (2136 N. 21st St.) is a two-acre expanse of land that offers Milwaukeeans a space to grow food for healthy eating, connect with neighbors and attend exciting, educational events. The nonprofit rents plots of land to the public for the entire growing season for $25 per plot. Alice’s Garden also offers free programs, including guided labyrinth walks every Wednesday, yoga in the garden and a Healthy Moms, Healthy Kids program every Monday that includes gardening, cooking, exercise classes, life-skills education and parenting workshops. In addition, the Fieldhands and Foodways project area of Alice’s Garden offers a visual platform for conversations and education about race, history, culture and foodstuffs. Weekly volunteers, the volunteer board and program committee, and the UW-Extension Master Gardeners have helped to make the garden the exciting, energetic life force that it is today.

“For me, Alice’s Garden is a space of welcome to the greater Milwaukee community that crosses bridges with food, health and people,” says Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden. “The garden itself creates a place for all types of conversation and interaction. People who would probably never cross paths otherwise come together and meet in a garden. People cross all types of barriers in this space and that makes it magical to me.”

Those interested in volunteering can contact Gloria Wright at 414-562-0229. Monetary and gardening-supply donations are always welcome as well. To rent a plot, contact Williams at 414-687-0122. Upcoming events include the community potluck and reading of Seedfolks by Paul Fleischman on Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and the Full Moon, Full Woman event on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit alicesgardenmilwaukee.com.