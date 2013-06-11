Heroes of the Week: ArtWorks for Milwaukee Volunteers, Staff and Lead Artists

Founded in 2001, the nonprofit ArtWorks for Milwaukee focuses on developing life and career skills with teens facing barriers to employment, including academic underperformance, disability and a lack of mentors or community connections. ArtWorks uses art as a tool to engage youth who may otherwise be difficult to reach and provides a safe, positive, well-structured environment. The organization offers six eight-week paid arts-based internships a year to Milwaukee County high school students. Teen interns are under the guidance and supervision of a local lead artist—trained in The Partnership for 21st Century Skills curriculum—who provides one-on-one career coaching and mentoring. The interns work in groups of eight to create art projects and other saleable items, such as T-shirts, cards and furniture. Applications for internships open up three times a year and are available at artworksformilwaukee.org. The next interview cycle begins in August.

“Volunteers are integral and critical to ArtWorks’ ability to fulfill its mission,” says executive director Terry Murphy. “Our organization could not survive without the investment of the many volunteers, board directors and supporters who show their commitment through the investment of their time, talents and donations.”

ArtWorks is always looking for volunteers, specifically board members at this time. Email director@artworksformilwaukee.org or call 414-708-9996 for more information or to donate.

ArtWorks is part of the Bucketworks family at 706 S. Fifth St. in Walker’s Point, but Bucketworks was recently notified by its landlord that a new tenant will be taking over this space. ArtWorks has the option of joining Bucketworks wherever their new home will be or it may find a new home separate from Bucketworks. If you know of a space that may be suitable for ArtWorks, please contact Murphy at director@artworksformilwaukee.org or 414-708-9996