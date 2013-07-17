Heroes of the Week: Bartolotta Restaurants’ Care-a-lotta Board Member Volunteers

In 2009 Bartolotta Restaurants established Care-a-lotta, its philanthropic arm, to give back to Greater Milwaukee. Eight Bartolotta managers accepted the offer to volunteer their time as Care-a-lotta board members who review applications and choose nonprofit organizations and community causes to receive Care-a-lotta’s three types of in-kind gifts that are solely funded by Bartolotta Restaurants.

Each spring and fall, Care-a-lotta Credit is offered to nine nonprofits, with three $10,000, three $5,000 and three $2,500 awards available. These credits are valid at any Bartolotta catering facility, Pier Wisconsin and the Grain Exchange Room, and previous winners have held a variety of important events with the help of this gift.

In addition, Care-a-lotta’s annual Project Spot-On Award offers one nonprofit the opportunity to use Bartolotta’s Northpoint Custard location to distribute information central to the organization’s mission and message.

Care-a-lotta also offers 40 $100 and four $25 Bartolotta Community Awards for both nonprofits and community organizations/causes that can be used at certain Bartolotta locations.

This year, Pathfinders (pathfindersmke.org) was the nonprofit recipient of a $10,000 Care-a-lotta Credit as well as Care-a-lotta’s adoptee at North Point Custard.

“Our board members meet on Monday nights when they usually have off work,” says Jennifer Bartolotta, director of Care-a-lotta. “They keep to the commitment and come passionate and engaged. The program has been so well received and embraced by Milwaukee and the community’s support of Bartolotta allows us to give back. Recipients are beyond grateful in acknowledging the gifts we’ve given.”

Applications for Project Spot-On and Care-a-lotta Credit are being accepted online until Aug. 15. at bartolottas.com/care-a-lotta. Bartolotta Community Award applications can be submitted at any time. For additional information about Care-a-lotta, visit the website or contact Jennifer Bartolotta at jenniferb@bartolottas.com or 414-935-5011.