Heroes of the Week: Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation Volunteers

In 1998, Bryon Riesch was in a devastating accident that resulted in paralysis from the waist down with limited use of his arms. Friends and family came together after this life-altering accident and held a golf outing to raise money for him. These same friends and family, along with Riesch himself, wanted to give to others affected by spinal cord injuries as well and helped to establish the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation (BRPF) in 2001.

Since then, BRPF has raised more than $2 million for the fight against paralysis. The organization’s 14th annual golf outing, held June 3, hosted 280 golfers and 400 people for dinner and raised almost $260,000. Proceeds and donations go toward its Research Grant Program, which offers pilot funding to scientists whose ideas may otherwise never be explored; its Charitable Grant Program, which helps affected individuals in financial need with small home modifications, wheelchair upgrades/modifications and vehicle modifications; and its Scholarship Program, which offers scholarships to individuals with neurological disabilities or their sons and daughters.

“If it wasn’t for our volunteers and board members, there is no way we’d be where we are today,” says Riesch, BRPF president. “They put their heart and soul into everything they do and I cannot thank them enough for the time and energy they put in.”

BRPF is always looking for volunteers. Upcoming events include Waukesha County Fair’s Run/Walk on Saturday, July 20, with proceeds benefiting BRPF; Bryon’s Run to Cure Paralysis, hosted by Carroll University, on Sunday, Oct. 6 (240 N. Barstow St., Waukesha); and “This Is How We Roll” Fashion Show Fundraiser and Community Awareness Event on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Bruno Independent Living Aids (1780 Executive Drive, Oconomowoc). For more information, visit brpf.org or email info@brpf.org