Heroes of the Week: Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee Volunteers and Donors

Since 1981, the nonprofit Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee (CSGM) has raised upwards of $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused on social justice, animal welfare and the environment.

Community Shares’ model is unique in that its nonprofit members receive unrestricted dollars, not program-designated money. This gives the nonprofits flexibility and allows for the money to go where it’s needed most at any given point in time. Last year, CSGM raised more than $362,000.

“The volunteers and staff of CSGM have empathy, compassion and strategic know-how,” says Patricia McFarland, former CSGM president and current board member. “In addition, we have had wonderful support and gifts from workers through workplace giving campaigns, citizen activists who respond to our end-of-the-year appeal and several dedicated donors.”

Currently, CSGM is seeking committee members to help evaluate the needs of Greater Milwaukee, select worthy nonprofits and help govern the organization. Those with talent in marketing and finance are appreciated.

Donations are the driving force behind CSGM and can be made on its website. Workplace giving campaigns are also a great opportunity for companies looking to support local nonprofits. For more information on volunteering or donating, contact Amy Zignego at 414-342-0883, ext. 3, or amyz@communitysharesmke.org. For nonprofits interested in becoming a member of CSGM, contact Summer Barton-Taylor at ext. 2 or summerbt@communitysharesmke.org. For a full list of current member nonprofits and other information, visit communitysharesmke.org.