Heroes of the Week: Elizabeth D’Acquisto, Friends and Family Supporting Repairers of the Breach

Repairers of the Breach (1335 W. Vliet St.) was founded in 1991 as a grassroots daytime homeless center that now offers more than 40 free services and resources while providing a safe refuge and positive atmosphere for those living on the streets. The center is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on all major holidays. After the recession hit, Elizabeth D’Acquisto, owner of Saloné (925 E. Ogden Ave.), decided she wanted to give back to those less fortunate and was led to Repairers of the Breach. Since 2009, D’Acquisto has organized three large fundraising events and this year, in lieu of an event, she is sending out a heartfelt letter to friends, family and supporters, asking each to make a $50 donation to the nonprofit in honor of her 50th birthday. D’Acquisto is personally giving $500 to the cause this year and hopes that the community will stand behind her once again to help raise thousands of dollars for this deserving center.

“The community has been very supportive and interested in helping, and this fundraiser, Rebuilding Dreams, is an effort to help assist the homeless and create awareness,” says D’Acquisto. “I ask that everyone continues to support Repairers of the Breach as often as they can.”

For more information about Repairers of the Breach or to make a donation, visit repairers.org or mail your donation to P.O. Box 13791, Milwaukee, WI, 53213. Repairers is also available on Facebook at facebook.com/Repairers. For more information about the fundraiser, contact D’Acquisto at Elizabeth@Salone925.com.