Heroes of the Week: Eternal Wish Foundation Volunteers

Founded in 2008 by Tom Chirafisi in honor of his grandmother, Eternal Wish Foundation grants wish experiences to adults with a terminal diagnosis or severe, irreversible, life-limiting condition who also lack the financial resources to self-fulfill.

“It is important to have an organization such as Eternal Wish because we help individuals and their families in the most difficult times in their life,” says Chirafisi. “We give something that can never be taken away from the family members: memories.” A few wishes that have been granted include attending a Duke basketball game, meeting a celebrity and publishing a book.

“As an all-volunteer organization, volunteers are everything,” adds Chirafisi. “They are the lifeblood of Eternal Wish. The amount of dedicated hours that they put in directly correlates to significant results.”

Eternal Wish is looking to expand its reach and would love to partner with a business or foundation that can provide financial backing. The nonprofit is also seeking a medical professional and an attorney to join its volunteer board. A fundraising gala will be held later this year and donations of door prizes and raffle items are appreciated. For information about volunteering or donating, visit eternalwish.org.

Is there someone you believe would benefit from receiving a wish experience? Visit Eternal Wish’s website, email wish@eternalwish.org or call 414-375-8874 for guidelines and an Initial Wish Application. The wish must be for an experience, not a physical item.

Know a nonprofit organization that should be featured in Heroes of the Week? Nominate them by contacting Amanda Sullivan at 414-292-3801 or amanda@shepex.com.