Heroes of the Week: Exploit No More Volunteers

Exploit No More is a new nonprofit (founded January 2013) working to combat child sex trafficking in Greater Milwaukee through building awareness, networking between communities and most importantly, providing long-term residential aftercare for children coming out of sex trafficking situations. Its first aftercare facility will likely open in 2015.

The organization is taking a community-centered approach by offering free workshops, seminars, film screenings and educational sessions about current laws and how to strengthen them.

“We can build aftercare homes for these children, but it’s going to take us dealing with this as a community for prevention,” says Katie Linn, executive director of Exploit No More. “We are taking a holistic approach and our primary focus is to be of the people and for the people to get involved.”

Currently Exploit No More is initiating a hospitality outreach to provide area hotels with the National Human Trafficking Hotline and help teach hotel staff how to identify and report potential trafficking situations. A volunteer training session for this outreach effort will be held Saturday, June 14, at 9 a.m. at Transformation City Church (6725 W. Burleigh St.). For more information and to register, visit enmhoteloutreach.eventbrite.com.

Exploit No More is 99% volunteer run and relies on these volunteers to take care of everything, from event planning to fundraising. “We couldn’t do it without our volunteers,” says Linn. “They are such a critical part to mobilizing community and creating awareness. It is important to us to have volunteers involved because so often when people hear about this type of tragedy, they feel paralyzed. We’re trying to empower the community members to get involved.”

The nonprofit is currently seeking volunteers with skills in copy and grant writing, as well as volunteers and silent auction items for its Monday, July 28, golf outing event. For additional information, visit exploitnomore.org.