Heroes of the Week: Feed Your Soul Volunteers

In 2004, a small group of professionals in the design and architecture industry wanted to use their talents and community relationships to make a difference and give back to those in need. They created Feed Your Soul, a volunteer-driven art auction event that benefits Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The premise: simple wooden bowls are transformed by members of Milwaukee’s art and design community into innovative works of art; then these bowls, along with other 2D art pieces donated by various artists, are auctioned off. The nonprofit initiative has raised more than $324,000 for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and is striving to raise at least $50,000 this year.

“Ten years ago, we never could have imagined the impact an event like Feed Your Soul would have on our organization,” says Bonnie Bellehumeur, president of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “Feeding America is so thankful for the support of the Milwaukee art and design community and the team of volunteers that help make this event happen year after year. Together, we’re able to provide hope to hungry families across Wisconsin.”

Feed Your Soul is currently seeking sponsorship donations for their upcoming event. Those interested in learning more about sponsorship, volunteer or donation opportunities can contact Jenny Mendenhall, special events coordinator for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, at 414-831-6345 or jmendenhall@feedingamericawi.org.

Feed Your Soul’s upcoming event will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at Flux Design (811 E. Vienna Ave.) in Riverwest from 7:30-11 p.m. The event features the silent art auction, music, appetizers, raffle items, cocktails and more. Tickets are available online at fysmke.com and are $30 in advance or $40 at the door.