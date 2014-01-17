Heroes of the Week: Fisher House Wisconsin Volunteers and Fundraisers

Since its founding in 1990, the Fisher House Foundation has built 62 Fisher Houses, which are comfort homes available free of charge to veterans receiving medical care for injuries or illnesses, as well as their families and loved ones. Currently in progress is Wisconsin’s first Fisher House, which will be located near the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. Ground breaking is set to occur this spring, with the Fisher House Foundation funding half of the $6 million project and Fisher House Wisconsin raising the remaining $3 million. The 13,000-square-foot Milwaukee Fisher House will have 16 bedroom suites, with some suites able to accommodate up to eight people.

Brent Hibbard, co-chair of the fund and the development marketing committee, says the volunteers and staff helping to make Fisher House Wisconsin possible “have been amazing.” He adds, “I think the most selfless donation I have seen so far was last summer when a young boy told all of his family and friends to donate to Fisher House Wisconsin in lieu of gifts for his ninth birthday.”

Right now Fisher House Wisconsin is looking for volunteers interested in writing and assisting with its newsletter, as well as those interested in working concessions at Brewers games. Other fundraising events, such as pancake breakfasts, church bake sales or fish fries at local churches and VFW posts, are great ways to raise money as well. To learn more about volunteering or donating, visit fisherhousewi.org.

In addition, you can help fund the construction by purchasing the book, Honor Flight: A Visual Journey ; half the proceeds go directly to Fisher House Wisconsin, while the other half goes to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight . Books are sold at honorflightbook.com and at Steinhafels.

Know of a nonprofit organization that should be featured in Heroes of the Week? Nominate them by contacting Amanda Sullivan at 414-292-3801 or amanda@shepex.com.