Heroes of the Week: Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center Staff and Volunteers

The nonprofit Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center (GLIIHC), founded in 1999, offers a medical clinic and All Nations Wellness Center to help serve the needs of the Indian community in a holistic manner. The clinic is available to all races, ethnicities and creeds, accepts all major insurance plans and offers payment on a sliding scale based on income. The clinic focuses on providing preventative, diagnostic, routine and ongoing health maintenance care, including health checks, podiatry, OB/GYN, immunizations, dental referrals and much more. The wellness center serves clients and households of all tribal affiliations free of charge and offers programs such as social services, behavioral health services, spiritual/traditional/cultural counseling and activities, fitness classes and nutrition education. In 2013, GLIIHC served more than 1,400 individuals.

“At the end of the day, the rewards outweigh the challenges and we feel truly blessed to serve the needs of Milwaukee’s urban Indian population,” says Alyssa Miller, GLIIHC’s case manager/support specialist. “We are excited for the future of the GLIIHC and those we serve and are so grateful for all the support we have received thus far.”

Volunteer opportunities are always available at GLIIHC, especially around the holiday season. Monetary donations, as well as personal care, household and clothing items are greatly appreciated. To learn about the available volunteer opportunities, to donate or for additional information about GLIIHC’s services, call 414-383-9526 or visit gliihc.net.