Heroes of the Week Grateful Girls Volunteers and Staff

The nonprofit Grateful Girls (2600 N. Lisbon Ave.), founded in 2009, strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. The organization provides age-appropriate programming at its Community Resource Center, which is open 5:30-6:30 p.m. five days a week. The center provides walk-ins with essential clothing and toiletries and programming such as group therapy, mentoring, social services, expressive and visual art, poetry, writing and gardening to encourage healthy outlets and support emotional regulation.

Grateful Girls additionally offers prenatal and child care coordination and short-term residential housing for survivors of human trafficking at its Safe Haven group home facility. The nonprofit will also introduce a new garden and cooking series, thanks to newly built garden beds by the Victory Garden Initiative.

The nonprofit is avidly seeking donations to help rehab its Community Resource Center, which needs its roof fully replaced, some windows sealed, a new air conditioning unit, new flooring on the lower level and some plumbing maintenance. “We continue to rehab our building one project at a time and every donation helps us to maintain and grow our programming so we can continue to create a loving and vibrant atmosphere for the young women of our community,” says the organization on its fundraising page. More than $3,000 has been raised toward their $15,000 goal. To donate to the building’s rehab fund, visit razoo.com/us/story/Community-Resource-Center-Building-Rehab.

All programming is open to young women in Milwaukee at no cost. For information about utilizing the nonprofit's services, call 414-732-7335 or email info@gratefulgirls.org. To learn more about Grateful Girls, visit gratefulgirls.org.