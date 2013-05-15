Heroes of the Week: Greendale Against Bullying Volunteers and Peer Ambassadors

The nonprofit Greendale Against Bullying (GABnow) is striving to end bullying in Greendale and the surrounding communities. Linda Lee, president of GABnow, encourages everyone—children, parents, teachers, administrators and law enforcement—to work together to help prevent bullying in schools, at homes and online. The organization offers comprehensive bullying resources and solutions by collaborating with 53 mental health professionals from Milwaukee’s American Behavioral Clinics (americanbehavioralclinics.com). GABnow’s major focus is its Peer Ambassador program, in which high school students receive training about bullying prevention, solutions and more so they can help to mentor elementary and middle school students. More than 30 of them joined the Milwaukee Public Schools’ Restorative Justice program.

“School is supposed to be a time of learning, a time to enjoy activities and meet new friends,” says Lee. “It’s supposed to be a good experience, not bad. It is important for children to have something tangible—a trusted resource that they know will not go away. GABnow is here to stay.”

GABnow is looking for volunteers and local sponsors to help fund community presentations and educational training as well as monetary donations or sponsors for Peer Ambassador T-shirts. Informational materials about bullying statistics and prevention and applications to become a Peer Ambassador are available online at gabnow.org. Donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 511, Greendale, WI 53129. For more information, contact Lee at 414-241-2465 or leelj221@yahoo.com.