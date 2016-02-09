Heroes of the Week: We Grow Greens and Teens

Founded in 2013 by Charlie Uihlein, We Grow Greens is a nonprofit focused on supporting youth by offering an alternative format through which teens can experience success. The nonprofit’s foundational program, Teens Grow Greens, is a nine-month, paid gardening internship for teenagers on the Northwest Side of Milwaukee that develops personal responsibility, healthy living, leadership and entrepreneurship skills through hands-on education. “Our product is the teens—we’re developing the people,” says Executive Director Uihlein.

Each teen starts their own vegetables from seed at Weber’s Greenhouse (4215 N. Green Bay Road) and from there the teens sell the starts at local Outpost locations. Every Saturday this May, the public can purchase veggie or herb starts for $3 at the Outposts on Capitol Drive and North Avenue. Whatever isn’t sold (as well as allotted starts) are put in the ground at 2325 W. Nash St., where the teens tend to them, harvest them and then work with MKE Kitchen to prepare meals with the food they’ve grown. Furthermore, a new program this year involves the teens mentoring kindergarten students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School with the end goal of organizing a community service day for the neighborhood. The mentoring program will be called Kids Grow Greens.

“We want every teen to succeed. I think sports in school are incredibly important, but it’s not a one size fits all. We need to give students other opportunities to succeed,” says Uihlein.

Teens Grow Greens graduates leave with a portfolio that includes accomplished goals, a completed résumé with work experience and references, and an active savings account.

We Grow Greens is seeking volunteer help with the Kids Grow Greens program as well as additional assistance at farmers markets. The nonprofit is also seeking donations to open another Teens Grow Greens chapter in the Amani neighborhood. Additionally, Uihlein is looking to partner with businesses who would like to hire experienced teenagers for summer employment during 2016, with the hopes of creating a network of references and connections that can be utilized for all graduates of the Teens Grow Greens program. For more information and internship application, email teensgrowgreens@gmail.com or visit teensgrowgreens.org.