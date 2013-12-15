Heroes of the Week: Hebron House of Hospitality Volunteers

The nonprofit Hebron House of Hospitality, which opened the doors to its Hebron House Shelter for families in 1983, is now a driving force in Waukesha working to eliminate homelessness. In addition to the original shelter, the organization offers the Jeremy House Safe Haven (opened in 1997), which welcomes single men and women who are experiencing homeless and a mental health issue, and the Siena House Shelter (opened in 2000), which welcomes families, single women and women with children. In addition to emergency shelter, the Hebron House of Hospitality also provides permanent supportive housing, street outreach, financial management assistance, rental assistance, case management programs and an overflow shelter for single men that operates Dec. 1 through April 30. Since its founding, this volunteer-driven nonprofit has assisted more than 50,000 people. More than 80% of Hebron’s guests successfully find permanent, sustainable housing and do not need to utilize the organization again.

“Without volunteers, Hebron House of Hospitality wouldn’t exist,” says Bernie Juno, executive director. “They established the Hebron House Shelter and operated it for three years, 24/7. Volunteers continue to be the heart of the services we provide. We have received very positive comments from people who were served many years ago and they are coming back to work or volunteer for the agency. All of us at the Hebron House of Hospitality are looking forward to ending homelessness.”

There are many volunteer opportunities available. In addition, donations of gift cards during the Christmas season are like gold to the nonprofit and are used throughout the year for school clothes, haircuts, medication, etc. For more information about donating or volunteering, contact Irene Perez at 262-522-1403 or iperez@hebronhouse.org. For those seeking to utilize Hebron House’s services, please call 262-549-8722 for emergency shelter or 262-549-8720 for support services. To learn more about the Hebron House of Hospitality, visit hebronhouse.org.