Heroes of the Week: Hogs for Heroes Volunteers and Veterans

No matter what your interests are or particular skills may be, everyone can make a difference in their own way if they really want to. Hogs for Heroes was started by four family members in 2015—brothers Kevin and Craig Thompson and their respective wives, Audra and Michelle—and it’s an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that supports mentally and/or physically injured Wisconsin veterans by providing them with Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The idea came after Kevin read an article about the therapeutic benefits of motorcycling. None of the Thompsons has served and only two of them ride.

“We are just four grateful Americans who realize our freedoms come at a cost and sacrifice from those who served, and continue to do so, on our behalf,” Kevin says. “We wanted to do something special to help our injured veterans.”

The Madison-based Hogs for Heroes honors and assists veterans throughout Wisconsin and attends veteran- and/or motorcycle-focused events within Madison and Greater Milwaukee as often as possible to get the word out and raise funds. Hogs for Heroes has no overhead and no significant expenses, which allows it to direct 100% of public donations to the bike and the veteran. Within six months of fundraising, Hogs for Heroes was able to hit its financial threshold for purchasing the first Harley and the application process to receive that Harley is currently underway.

“There are so many honorable organizations that provide programming and general services for our veterans’ life needs,” Kevin says. “We do not do so per se; we are a unique and an alternatively focused option that bestows a gift of a Harley-Davidson from the donating public. I like to think that by simply putting ourselves out there we are raising awareness for the different and unique struggles our veterans face upon returning home and readjusting to civilian life.”

Honorably discharged Wisconsin veterans can apply for a bike until March 6. Information about the criteria and process as well as application materials can be found at hogsforheroeswi.org. Additionally, the organization is seeking financial support for the next bike and is looking for partners for fundraising events and/or supplying food and drink for the celebratory party. Hogs for Heroes does not accept used motorcycles for gifts. For more information or to make a monetary donation, call 608-228-0026, visit hogsforheroeswi.org or email info@hogsforheroeswi.org.