Heroes of the Week: Hope Tutoring Services Volunteers

Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding its services since then. The nonprofit was founded by current Executive Director Cynthia Dixon-Antrim and serves Milwaukee area youth by offering a safe, educational and fun summer camp program. This year’s summer camp will be held July 8 to Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Abundant Faith Church of Integrity (6737 N. Teutonia Ave.) and will offer second-grade through high school students a daily light lunch, sports activities, academic tutoring with an emphasis on math and literacy, and educational outings and field trips. The organization also offers after-school tutoring programs to aid youth in pre/post testing, math, reading, writing, study skills and technology integration and will be holding a fundraiser in early August to help launch the after-school tutoring program for the 2013-2014 school year.

“I have met some wonderful volunteers who demonstrated through their actions that they care about what is happening with our children,” says Dixon-Antrim. “We would like to thank the Shepherd Express for their encouragement and remind the community that we all need to play our part in touching the lives of our young people. It’s not enough to talk about the challenges of this generation—we have to do something about it!”

Hope Tutoring Services would like to offer scholarships to children whose parents are unable to afford the $25 summer program enrollment fee and is looking for donations to help start the fund. The organization is also looking for sponsorships to help cover transportation costs for field trips, supplies for students and daily lunches. In addition, the summer camp program is in need of inspirational/motivational speakers and volunteers interested in assisting with sporting activities, serving food and additional implementation duties. Tutors will also be needed in the fall. For more information about the program, volunteering or donating, visit hopetutoringservices.org or email hopetutoring@aol.com.