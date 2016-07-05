Heroes of the Week: Humane Animal Welfare Society and Supporters

The nonprofit Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS; 701 Northview Road, Waukesha), established in 1965, is an open-admissions shelter (accepting animals regardless of age, health temperament or breed) that assists 8,000 animals per year with the help of volunteers dedicating more than 41,000 hours a year. The organization also provides programs and services dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and preventing animal abuse and neglect in Waukesha and beyond.

To support this important cause, Waukesha’s Good Harvest Market will donate proceeds from its annual community-benefitting ice cream social to HAWS. The family-friendly event, which takes place Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 2205 Silvernail Road in Pewaukee, includes entertainment provided by HAWS, who will be onsite with their mobile adoption cart and some adoptable pets; a build-your-own organic ice cream sundae station (dairy-free options available) with toppings; a cookout with all-natural grass-fed beef hot dogs, brats and organic portabella mushroom sandwiches; and tap beer and kombucha. All proceeds from the social will be donated to HAWS.

“Our summers are a great time for family barbecue and cool summer treats. In previous years, the HAWS ice cream socials were a huge success and we love nothing more than bringing our community together for special events like this one,” said Jody Nolan, co-owner of Good Harvest.

To learn more about HAWS as well as donation and volunteer opportunities, call 262-542-8851 or visit hawspets.org. For more information about Good Harvest Market and the many ways it gives back to the community, call 262-544-9380 or visit goodharvestmarket.com.