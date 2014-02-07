Heroes of the Week: Meta House Staff and Volunteers

Founded by Meta Orth in 1963 as Our Home Foundation but known by residents as Meta House, this nonprofit offers treatment in lieu of jail time to women struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Meta House was one of the nation’s first substance-abuse treatment programs that allowed a woman’s children to reside with her while undergoing treatment. The organization has three treatment options: a residential program, which offers intensive, 24-hour support in a family-friendly environment for women and children; a three-tiered day-treatment outpatient program; and a transitional housing program designed for women that have successfully begun recovery. It also offers dynamic vocational and educational services that focus on self-sufficiency, financial freedom and self-esteem. Meta House serves both insured and uninsured clients, giving priority admission to pregnant women. In 2013, the nonprofit served 422 women (64 of whom were pregnant or postpartum) and more than 300 children.

“We are humbled and inspired by the dedication of the volunteers that engage with Meta House in meaningful ways to move its mission forward,” said president and CEO Amy Lindner. “They are some of the organization’s best advocates and their work truly makes a profound impact in the lives of its clients and the overall success of the organization. We value engagement at any level and are happy to accept donations of time, talent and resources.”

Meta House’s volunteer openings include a public relations/marketing intern, a graphic designer and an acupuncturist for smoking cessation. For more information about volunteering, contact Nicole at 414-977-5823 or volunteer@metahouse.org. A wish list is available online; for more information about donating, contact Amy G. at 414-977-5807 or agabrielson@metahouse.org. For women interested in discussing treatment programs and services, contact 414-962-1200, email mail@metahouse.org or visit metahouse.org.

Support Meta House by attending Woman Up! on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Expo Center, as the Shepherd Express will donate a portion of the event proceeds to this life-changing nonprofit. To purchase tickets, visit expressmilwaukee.com/womanup.