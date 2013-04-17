Heroes of the Week:Milwaukee Riverkeeper Volunteers, Members and Staff

Milwaukee Riverkeeper has been hosting community river cleanups since its inception in 1995. This water advocacy organization focuses on the entire Milwaukee River Basin (which includes the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic and Milwaukee rivers), works to improve water quality and wildlife habitats in local river corridors and advocates for sound land use planning in the watersheds. Milwaukee Riverkeeper is licensed by the Waterkeeper Alliance, an international organization dedicated to protecting waterways worldwide and advocating for compliance with environmental laws.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper relies heavily on community volunteers to assist in community cleanups, water quality monitoring and advocacy efforts. Volunteers are still needed for Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s 18th Annual Spring River Cleanup, to be held Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those interested can register online, call 414-287-0207 ext. 6 or simply show up at one of the 45 sites (listed online) on that date.

“Our volunteers are our life blood—they give us their most precious asset: their time. We couldn’t do half of what we achieve each year without our volunteer network,” says Karen Schapiro, executive director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the community.”

Become a member for $35 a year and receive regular email alerts, quarterly newsletters and special invitations and discounts to events. Monetary donations of any amount are always welcome as well. Milwaukee Riverkeeper is also looking for water monitors and will hold a Beginners Water Monitor Training class on Saturday, May 4, at Riveredge Nature Center. Readers interested in becoming a water monitor should contact joe_rath@milwaukeeriverkeeper.org.

Those interested in learning more about additional volunteer opportunities can contact Laura Maker at laura@milwaukeeriverkeeper.org or 414-287-0207 ext. 1. For more information about the organization, upcoming events or to make a donation, visit milwaukeriveerkeeper.org.