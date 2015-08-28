Heroes of the Week: Where Are They Now?

× Expand Jeramy Jennane, Flickr CC

Live music, delicious food, refreshing beverages and fantastic raffle prizes were just a few of the highlights at the nonprofit Eternal Wish Foundation’s recent fundraiser at Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. This event was held to spread the word about the organization’s third annual Night of Wishes Gala, EWF’s principal benefit event scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18. EWF, founded by Tom Chirafisi in 2008, provides a memory-filled wish experience for low-income adults affected by serious physical or life-threatening conditions.

Since last featured in the Heroes of the Week column in 2014, EWF has granted seven wishes—including a wish presented to Gary and Shari Delzer at the Best Place party. Gary, who has stage-four kidney cancer, and his wife of two-and-a-half years were surprised with a charter fishing excursion, which Shari says will be their honeymoon. “Tom has been super,” she says. “He went out of his way, if you ask us. Eternal Wish Foundation is a great organization and if the public can donate to this wonderful charity, it should.”

A handful of past wish recipients were also in attendance enjoying the event. Todd Batzler, who is battling multiple brain tumors, was nominated by his good friend Mike for an eternal wish after seeing the Shepherd Express’ Heroes article. The two received a trip to New Orleans to attend WrestleMania XXX. Also there was Kathy Mech, who is battling lung cancer. She found out about EWF after reading an article about Rachel and Matt Gutbrod (who were also in attendance) receiving their wish for a wedding. Mech decided she wanted to meet the Packers.

“Originally, the Packers told Tom ‘No,’ but he didn’t give up and got approval for me to stand at the end zone to watch the Packers practice before a game,” says Mech. “We didn’t know what Packer was going to come over and then, all of a sudden, Aaron Rodgers came running across the field and said, ‘Hi Kathy! How are you doing?’ I was like, he knows my name! We took pictures together and I got a gift bag and a signed football. We also received tickets to the game at the 30 yard line!”

“You’ve got to keep fighting and don’t ever give up,” Mech adds. “You’re still alive, still living and you never know exactly what’s going to happen. Life is worth living to the fullest. Make the best of everything you have.”

Chirafisi says, “Lives have been transformed in ways we could never have possibly imagined when we started and it would not have been possible without our volunteers.”

For information about volunteer opportunities, click here.

Money is currently being raised to help send Oshkosh resident Julie, who has myotonic dystrophy, to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Click here to hear her story and donate!

The Night of Wishes Gala promises to be a wonderful evening of glitz and glamor featuring Miss Wisconsin 2012, Kate Gorman, as emcee as well as the Big Kenny n 3D band. The event takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the University Club of Milwaukee, 924 E. Wells St. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 414-375-8874 or click here.