Heroes of the Week: NuGenesis Farm Volunteers

Founded in 2010 by three-time cancer survivor Kathy Bero, NuGenesis Farm (N68 W33208 County Road K, Oconomowoc) informs communities about the significant impact food choices have on human health and recovery, and teaches people how to grow, cook and understand the health potentials of quality food through school, corporate wellness and public educational programs.

“It is estimated that by the year 2020, 60% of the world population will battle chronic illnesses,” Executive Director Monica Navarrete Nolan says. “Further, it is estimated that more than 30% of cancers can be linked to the poor quality of our food. NuGenesis firmly believes that this is something we can and must do something about.”

With a dedicated team of registered dieticians, nutritionists, physicians, nurse practitioners, professors and medical researchers; 75 raised garden beds in their “Good Harvest Secret Pizza Garden” (four of which are wheelchair accessible) open to the public May 1-Nov. 1; and popular programs such as their “Build Your Own Pizza Class,” NuGenesis makes accessible vital information about how to use food in tandem with medicine and instills positive, lifelong habits in children and adults throughout Greater Milwaukee and Madison.

“The NuGenesis mission is propelled by the vast network of over 750 volunteers who work in the gardens, beautify the campus, assist in classes, organize events and provide administrative assistance. It would be impossible to achieve all that we have without their dedication and passion for spreading the mission,” says Navarrete Nolan.

The organization is currently seeking commercial and home cooking supplies and equipment, lumber, solar units, a generator, HD projectors (Mac compatible), a web cam and laptops. A full listing of volunteer opportunities and desired donations can be found at nugenesisfarm.org. For more information about educational programs and community gardens, contact Kim Roncone at kim@nugenesisfarm.org; to sign up your business for a wellness program, contact Steve Heck at steve@nugenesisfarm.org; for all other questions, contact Monica Navarrete Nolan at monica@nugenesisfarm.org or call 1-800-969-3588.

