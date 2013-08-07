Heroes of the Week: Paxton Andrews Foundation Volunteers

When Danna and John Andrews’ three-month-old son, Paxton, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the community came together to help the family during their trying time. In 2012, family friend Sara Santiago and allied community members who didn’t know the family founded the Paxton Andrews Foundation to assist the Andrews. Though Paxton passed away less than two months later, the nonprofit lives on to help fund pediatric cancer research and provide direct support for families affected by childhood cancer.

In addition to offering several support programs, the organization provides resources that help raise spirits and lessen worries. Over the past year, volunteers and contributions provided art and educational supplies to kids receiving inpatient treatment, delivered items that make a stay in the pediatric cancer unit a little easier on parents, paid a family’s rent so they didn’t have to worry about losing their home and provided transportation from San Diego, Calif., to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for family members who couldn’t fit in the medevac transport with their child.

“We have some of the most dedicated, generous volunteers. They work very hard and it’s all from the heart,” says Santiago. “Our volunteers—we call them our ‘Army of Love’—are the lifeblood of our organization. The amount of people in our area that want to give of themselves to help others is incredible.”

On Saturday, Aug. 24, 12-9 p.m., the nonprofit will hold its Second Annual PaxFest Music Festival to raise money for itself and The Pablove Foundation. This family friendly event will take place at the Rotary Performance Pavilion at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, with performances by Satellite, 5 Card Studs, SlimRox, Ivy Spokes, Rectifier and others. Festival volunteers are needed and those interested can sign up at paxlovemusic.org/join-us/volunteer. For more information about The Paxton Andrews Foundation or to make a donation, visit paxlovemusic.org or email info@paxlovemusic.org.