Heroes of the Week: Project Blake Volunteers

Beata Lieders saw a lack of art programming in Fond du Lac County for teens, specifically at-risk teens, and in 2011 she decided to create an Open Art Studio program where kids could come together in a safe space and utilize art as a positive outlet. The organization, collectively known as Project Blake in memory of her 16-year-old son who died in a 2012 drowning accident, offers free-of-charge weekly art programs to teens and young adults. Bolstered by the Elks Lodge’s $10,000 Impact Grant since 2012, Project Blake is able to offer Open Art Studios at Marian University (45 S. National Ave., Fond du Lac) Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and at the Fond du Lac County Juvenile Detention Center. Additionally, Project Blake recently ran an Open Art Studio for the female cadets at Challenge Academy in Ft. McCoy and is currently working on a permanent graffiti wall piece inside the Fond du Lac Family YMCA. The nonprofit also offers teens community service hours and helps connect them to local business professionals. Project Blake has served approximately 300 participants since its founding and is looking to expand its outreach to Milwaukee and Appleton in the very near future.

“I am very grateful for the Elks and all they do. There are also a number of artists and Marian students who help,” Lieders says. “The kids love it and most say they wish art in school was more like the Open Art Studios Project Blake has. Kids feel very comfortable opening up when they are creative and able to express themselves without anyone judging them. And the mentoring part of the program is extremely important. These youth are our future and they need people to help guide them in the right direction.”

Project Blake is looking for volunteers and is always in need of new and used art supplies or money to purchase these supplies. For more information, contact Lieders at 920-979-0999 or beata.lieders@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/ProjectBlakeOpenArtStudio.