Heroes of The Week: Racine County Food Bank and Thoughts for Food Volunteers

The Racine County Food Bank (RCFB; 2000 De Koven Ave #2, Racine), formerly known as the Racine County Project Emergency, was founded in the mid-’70s to provide food, shelter, clothing and other necessities. In the early ’80s the nonprofit transitioned to focus on food and today its four staff members along with hundreds of volunteers help collect, sort and distribute more than 1 million pounds of food each year. Last year alone, all of RCFB’s affiliates combined provided more than 800,000 meals—that’s more than 2,000 meals each day. The organization also provides information and referral services, is a founding partner of the nonprofit “Garden of Giving” Community Garden, a vegetable garden run by UW-Extension Master Gardeners that donates all of its produce to RCFB, and advocates that “hunger is 100% curable.”

“RCFB is not a direct service provider,” explains Dan Taivalkoski, RCFB’s executive director. “Our clients are the emergency food pantries, shelters and community meal programs, along with several social service agencies that offer a meal with their programs. We are an extremely efficient and effective organization and we rely heavily on volunteers.”

RCFB currently provides assistance to 16 Racine County pantries and also has relationships with other hunger-fighting organizations in the region, such as Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee, the Shalom Center and the Sharing Center in Kenosha County, and the ECHO Food Pantry in Janesville.

One of the nonprofit’s largest fundraising events is the multi-venue benefit concert Thoughts for Food, which has generated more than $390,000 and more than 100,000 pounds of food since its inception. “Thoughts for Food began through the efforts of concerned citizens and Vietnam veterans who envisioned a ‘beer party for food,’” says event co-chair Mike Boldus. “Starting with one venue, the event has grown over the past 24 years to cover the downtown and near-north area of Racine, with 15 venues and 50 musical acts.” To view a full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit thoughtsforfood.org.

City of Racine residents in need of emergency food can contact IMPACT 2-1-1, which determines which food pantry is most appropriate for the client, by dialing 211 on any phone. Upcoming volunteer opportunities include the Boy Scouts’ “Scouting for Food” food drive on March 19 and the National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive on May 7. Donations needed include peanut butter, canned fish, canned fruit, fruit juice, beef stew, instant potatoes and canned chicken. For more information, call 262-632-2307, email info@racinecountyfoodbank.org or visit racinecountyfoodbank.org.