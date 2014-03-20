Heroes of the Week: Vibha and Our Next Generation Volunteers

Since 1991, the U.S.-based nonprofit Vibha has been positively impacting the lives of disadvantaged children around the world, including Milwaukee. The organization’s projects focus on education, vocational training, caring for physically and/or mentally challenged children and rescuing and rehabilitating children in vulnerable conditions. Vibha has 15 Action Centers throughout the U.S. and three in India, all of which are working to create awareness of the problems faced by underprivileged children, building sustainable programs to create change and mobilizing collections through fundraising. For this year’s fundraising efforts, Milwaukee’s Vibha Action Center is bringing the exciting Bollywood event “Mystic India: The World Tour” to the Pitman Theater (3431 S. 39th St.) on Saturday, March 29.

The event will benefit two additional nonprofits: the Health Education Adoption Rehabilitation Development Society (HEARDS), a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating poverty in the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh, India, and Milwaukee’s Our Next Generation, ONG (3421 W. Lisbon Ave.), a tutoring and life-skills center that works with youth ages 6-19. ONG offers elementary-aged children opportunities to explore new environments through weekly visits to partner sites, seventh and eighth graders a transition program to help them successfully enter high school, and financial awards and mentoring for high schoolers transitioning into higher education.

“To be recognized by Vibha as a program worthy of their support and engagement is not only an honor but also an affirmation that our shared vision to ‘create a brighter future for underprivileged children’ can be achieved,” says Robert Dunn, president and CEO of Our Next Generation. “The volunteers of Vibha inspire us with their belief that through unity we can ‘positively impact the future of the world.’ Members of our staff, board and volunteers are excited about enjoying an evening of amazing entertainment at the Pitman Theater on March 29. Join us.”

Vibha and ONG are always seeking volunteers and opportunities can be found respectively at vibha.org and ongkids.org. ONG is also seeking donations of fresh fruits and vegetables, swim supplies (goggles, caps, one-piece suits for elementary-aged girls), first-aid kits, a digital camera and backpacks. For more information about ONG, call 414-344-2111 or email info@ongkids.org.

“Mystic India: The World Tour” will be held Saturday, March 29, at Alverno’s Pitman Theater (3431 S. 39th St.). Tickets can be purchased by calling 262-349-0565, 215-485-7867 or at vibe.vibha.org/Milwaukee. Tickets are $20 for students and children over age 7, $35-$50 for general seating and $100 for VIP seating.