Heroes of the Week: Wisconsin Humane Society Spay/Neuter Clinic and its Staff and Volunteers

In celebration of Spay Day USA (Feb. 23), the independent nonprofit Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has announced a special promotion at its West Allis Spay/Neuter Clinic (9400 W. Lincoln Ave.). Pet owners who schedule their male cat for neutering surgery between Feb. 29 and March 11 will receive the procedure at a discounted rate of $40, nearly 50% off the regular fee ($75). The procedure includes a pre-surgical exam, neuter surgery, pain medication and complimentary nail trim. Vaccinations and microchipping are also available during the appointment at an additional cost. Hours are by appointment only Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Appointments can be made online at wihumane.org/clinic or by calling 414-323-6163.

Prior to the opening of the WHS Spay/Neuter Clinic in June 2015, Milwaukee had been one of the only major metropolitan communities in the country without a spay/neuter clinic. The goal of the clinic is to reduce financial barriers to high-quality spay/neuter surgery for pet owners in southeastern Wisconsin to help control animal overpopulation and homelessness. Volunteers are a huge support to the Spay/Neuter Clinic and the clinic is currently seeking volunteers 18 or older to help as a cleaning assistant and a desk assistant.

Public donations are also heavily relied on and needed items at the clinic include Ziploc sandwich bags, heated blankets, five-gallon water coolers, wet cat food and disinfecting wipes. See the entire wish list at amazon.com. Monetary donations can be made online at wihumane.org/donate, over the phone at 414-431-6270 or mailed to WHS, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI, 53208. Simply indicate that the funds should go to support the Spay/Neuter Clinic.

For more information about the Spay/Neuter Clinic and/or the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Racine campuses, visit wihumane.org.