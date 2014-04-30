Heroes of the Week: WMSE’s Volunteers

The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing exposure to local musicians. Since its founding 33 years ago, WMSE has been a volunteer-driven organization and raises all of its own operating funds through membership drives, events, underwriting and direct support from listeners. The radio station’s volunteers include 70 DJs, including the Shepherd ’s Mark Krueger, and more than 150 active community members. Most recently, more than 160 volunteers helped the station with its March 2 Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser and Chris DeMay, WMSE volunteer coordinator, couldn’t be more grateful for the support.

“Our listeners realize how unique a resource they have in WMSE and only want to help the station thrive,” says DeMay. “Our volunteers are the lifeblood of the station and the passion and love for music these volunteers have really powers the station, makes it what it is. I cannot express the gratitude and appreciation we have for our volunteers—we could not be WMSE without them.”

There are many volunteer opportunities available at the station and a partial list of opportunities can be found at wmse.org/membership-at-wmse/volunteering-at-wmse. Monetary donations are also very much appreciated. For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact DeMay at demay@msoe.edu. To learn more about WMSE or to donate, call 414-277-7247 or visit wmse.org.

WMSE is in the midst of its Spring Membership Drive to raise funds needed to operate the station. In addition, the station’s Collector & Gear Show is on May 10 at the Todd Wehr Conference Center, 1047 N. Broadway.