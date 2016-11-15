Immigrants and Allies Call for Unity

Donald Trump is taking aim at a number of minority groups, but perhaps the most threatened is the large, multifaceted group of immigrants living in the U.S. Even immigrants who are here legally are wondering if there is a place for them in Trump’s America, while undocumented immigrants are very scared for their families and their future. Trump is threatening to deport up to 3 million immigrants and appointed Steve Bannon, a white nationalist, as a top advisor and Kris Kobach, attorney for the anti-immigrant group FAIR, to his transition team.

On Sunday, Milwaukee’s immigrants gathered to look for strength and hope in these uncertain times. Families are fearful they will be torn apart and will be forced back to their country of origin. But our immigrant friends and neighbors are organizing to resist Trump’s attacks. “We have the experience and we know how to do it,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, said at a Milwaukee forum on Sunday.

She was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who told the group gathered at Ascension Lutheran Church on the near South Side, “I want us as a people to work together so that we can have justice not only in Milwaukee, but throughout our nation. The election is over but the work is not. I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed. And to make sure that we reach those goals, we must work together.”