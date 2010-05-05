Issue of the Week: Auditing the County Mental Health Complex

×

What is Scott Walkerhiding? Despite reports of numerous sexual assaults, a patient's pregnancy, twodrug overdoses, weapons possession and the threat of $60 million of federalfunds being cut off, Walker and his political cronies are attempting to sweepthe abuses at the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex under the rug. Lastweek, a handful of Milwaukee County supervisors andDemocratic legislators called for a state audit and increased county oversightof the complex. Their concerns are real: Questions are not being answered andpatient safety is not assured.

But instead of workingto improve care for the county's most vulnerable residents, Walker's Republican apologists blasted backwith knee-jerk political hackery. “Clearly this is a calculated effort beingwaged against Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker to derail hisgubernatorial run,” wailed Sen. Mary Lazich, while Sen. Alberta Darling calledit a “political stunt” in a press release sent out by the Walker campaign totrivialize the issue.





Fortunately, unlikeSens. Lazich and Darling, most Milwaukeeans understand these are serious issuesthat need to be addressed. Indeed, the proposed audit is not a political stunt.The safety and treatment of patients at the complex is far more serious thanthat. There must be a thorough assessment of the operations of the mentalhealth complex before there's another rape, another death, another securitylapse. Walkerknows the problems run very deep and have been ignored on his watch. And that'swhy he doesn't want anyone to take a close look at them.





Event of the Week





Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 8





Thisevent seems to get bigger and better each year. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition'sthird annual Fair Trade Crawl is a great way to support socially responsiblebusinesses, as well as an easy way to come up with a perfect Mother's Day gift.This year, more than 30 businesses in Bay View, the East Side, Riverwest, theWest Side, Wauwatosaand the outer suburbs will participate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8.Many are offering free samples, sales and performances. New this year is aneducational treasure huntfind featured items at participating retailers andyou could win a cool prize. For more information, go towww.milwfairtrade.org.





Hero of the Week: Jeff Phillips





The Parenting Network ofMilwaukee believes that adults who are confident, knowledgeable and skilled intheir parenting abilities are more likely to raise healthy and productivechildren. To this end, the nonprofit organization offers services to peopleseeking to improve their parenting skills.





Crucial to the successof this mission is the involvement of volunteers such as Jeff Phillips. Inaddition to his full-time work as a railroad employee, Phillips has beenteaching the “Dad Matters” class every Saturday morning for more than sevenyears. The course stresses the importance of fathers in successful childdevelopment, and offers insights into how to be a more effective parent. Likemost programs at the Parenting Network, there is no fee, but registration isrequired.





The Parenting Network islocated at 7516 W. Burleigh St. Readers who wish to utilize these services orvolunteer to help are encouraged to call 414-671-5575 or visitwww.theparentingnetwork.org.





Jerk of the Week: State Sen. Glenn Grothman





Shameless. Withreasoning straight out of the Dark Ages, West Bend Republican Sen. GlennGrothman attacked the new and very necessary mental health parity law, whichrequires group health insurance policies to cover mental illnesses andaddiction treatment at the same level as other illnesses. Grothman sent out apress release with the absurd claims that psychology is a “very subjectivefield,” mental illness is “more of a cultural phenomenon than a medicalphenomenon” and that a “down-to-earth state like Idaho”has fewer mental health professionals than “a very left-wing state like Vermont.” Here's thereality: Mental illnesses are biologically based. Depression, bipolar disorder,schizophrenia and a host of other mental illnesses are not the result of moralfailing, political views or lack of willpower. Instead of defending immoral,profit-driven insurance companies, Grothman should help people get treatment,live full lives and make positive contributions to their families andcommunities.





Deal of the Week





Want to change your lifeand/or career? The Open Book bookstore in Shorewood, which is for sale at afire-sale price, may be of interest to you. If you are interested, pleasecontact Keith by calling 414-963-0847 or e-mailing schmitz1@ameritech.net.

