Issue of the Week: The Big Lie

They are at it again. The ultraconservativeWisconsin Policy Research Institute, WPRI, has hired two “researchers”to argue that if Wisconsin enacts Healthy Wisconsin, a fairlycomprehensive health care program, Wisconsin will become a magnet forill people throughout the country. Twenty plus years ago, the rightwing argued that Wisconsin was a welfare magnet because the benefits inWisconsin compared to Illinois when all aspects of the welfare programswere compared had Wisconsin providing approximately $50 a month moregenerous welfare package for a family than Illinois. That bogus welfaretheory argued that poor families would leave their friends and familyand move to Wisconsin for that $50.

Now the same silliness and lies arehappening again and this time it is with health care. They argue thatif Healthy Wisconsin is enacted, ill people from all over the countrywill pack up and move to Wisconsin. The only problem is that theseresearchers have absolutely no empirical evidence to prove that peoplewould or have ever moved across state lines for health care programs. So what does an ideological researcher do whenthey are being well paid to prove something that is not factually true?They get creative. Since there is absolutely no evidence to support theconclusion that they were hired to prove, they start to extrapolate.They offer absurd arguments such as if people would go to the extremeof joining the military for health insurance then they would certainlymove to Wisconsin for insurance as well. That is the basis of one oftheir two main arguments. Again there is absolutely no evidence thatHealthy Wisconsin would cause any migration to Wisconsin, but thatdoesn’t deter the WPRI. They just search around to find researchers whofor enough money will come up with these silly arguments.

Then the next step is to get this unsubstantiated conclusion to be accepted by the public. Enter the Journal Sentinel. Theypromote the conclusion in their paper and then their right-wingcolumnist Patrick McIlheran, who is not trained as a researcher,editorializes on it, taking this study as the gospel truth. Once thislie is repeated over and over again, as it will be from the right-wingtalk show boys, something that has absolutely no basis in truth becomesa fact of life. No wonder Wisconsin has trouble moving forward.

Hero of the Week: Boys and Girls Clubs

EmbodyingDr. Martin Luther King’s spirit of service to others, many areavolunteers stepped forward this past week to make a positive change inour community. Special mention goes to the Boys and GirlsClubs of Greater Milwaukee, whose staff and members participated inmany local activities, including neighborhood clean-ups. Such positivework is par for the course at the Boys and Girls Clubs, where socialleadership through community involvement is a guiding principal, notjust a one-day-a-year event. Leading by example makes the youth of theBoys and Girls Clubs our Hero of the Week.

Jerk of the Week: Patrick McIlheran, Journal Sentinel columnist

Eitherhe is not smart enough to understand a flawed study, (see Issue of theWeek) or he is choosing to promote the misinformation that it ispromulgating. McIlheran has completely bought into a veryflawed study paid for by the right-wing Wisconsin Policy ResearchInstitute (WPRI) about a legislative proposal, Healthy Wisconsin, thatis now being introduced in other state legislatures as a model of avery good and cost effective health care program.

Though thereis absolutely no evidence to prove WPRI’s argument that sick peoplewill pack up and move to Wisconsin to get better health care coverage,McIlheran is quick to quote a researcher stating that at least 142,000sick people would move to the state. Amazing. So the question is, isPatrick McIlheran intentionally trying to put out misinformation, or ishe just too dumb to examine a study and realize that it is based onabsurd assumptions that have nothing to do with the Healthy Wisconsinprogram?

Quote of the Week



“Mostof American life consists of driving somewhere and then returning home,wondering why the hell you went.” Pulitzer Prize-winning author JohnUpdike, (March 18, 1932 – Jan. 27, 2009)

Photo of the Week

The Take Over Series @ The Highbury by Viee Phakphoom

Photo taken on December 5th, 2008 at The Highbury's one night art show hosted by Wiscojazz-Your Midwest Music Connection www.wiscojazz.com/.



Art and photo:

Viee Phakphoom