Issue of the Week: Drunken Driving Tragedies

Even more people have been injured or killed by repeat drunken driversthis past week. The recent tragedies included a crash at Sheboygan’sBrat Days, in which four people were injured by a drunken 21-year-oldfrom Manitowoc who was sentenced to serve time in jail for previousdrunken driving convictions, plus a death and injury caused by aPewaukee man who already has four drunken driving convictions.



Thestate can enact harsher penalties for driving while intoxicated, butthat will do nothing to heal those who have been injured or bring backthe innocent people who have been killed.



Ultimately,the responsibility is the driver’s. Before you get in the car afterdrinking, think about the consequences. Call a cab. Find a sober friendwho’ll take you home. Go to bars close to homeMilwaukee’s known forhaving a bar on every corner, right?and walk there. Better yet,respect your limits when you’re partying and don’t encourage yourfriends to get wasted. Drunken driving has to stop now, and we can’tlook to the courts to fix this problem. It’s up to us.



Event of the Week:

Sixth Annual Summer of Peace Youth Rally and Peace Summit at Kilbourn-Kadish Park

Friday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Theyouth-led Summer of Peace Initiative provides the community with a fun,col laborative day of anti-violence information and resources from morethan 25 organizations.





The day is an opportunity for youthand young adults to show the community their positive contributionsand genuine commitment toward peace. Check out the 9 a.m. Peace Summit,Milwaukee Public Theatre’s Parade into the Park at 11 a.m., theMilwaukee Peacemaker Recognition Ceremony and a “Stop the Violence”Youth Performance Showcase, plus a children’s play area with carnivalgames, face painting and more. The summit is open to youth ages 12 andup, community residents and leaders. Youth participants must bepre-registered. For more information, go to www.myspace.com/sopmke or e-mail summerofpeace@gmail.com.





Hero of the Week:

Justice Louis Butler

Butlerended his term on the state Supreme Court last week, but he’s leavingthe high court with integrity. Butler was defeated in April byjust-sworn in Justice Michael Gableman, who unapologetically ranrace-baiting and mis leading campaign ads attacking Butler.



Yet Butler never sank to that level, preferring to stick to the issues.

Jerks of the Week:

Republican Congressmen Jim Sensenbrenner and Paul Ryan

Injust one week, this dynamic duo opposed allowing the FDA to regulatetobacco products, voted against requiring the government to curbexcessive speculation in the oil futures market, opposed a bill thatwould make higher education more affordable, and voted no on a billthat would empower women who earn less than their male counterparts.

Blog of the Week

Cory Liebmann at One Wisconsin Now

(www.onewisconsinnow.org) Same Old Business Response Is Getting Sickening

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reportedtoday that all the usual business suspects are going to pump cash intoan effort to fight the paid sick day referendum. The story furtherreveals that if they don’t get the result that they want on thereferendum, that they will spend even more money by challenging thewill of the people in the courts. So what is a person supposed to takefrom this news? That business interests are willing to invest theirmoney in an expensive ad campaign and possibly a protracted lawsuit butnot in their own employees and the public health? Are they really goingto launch such an effort to keep some of the poorest workers in thecity from having a benefit that most people take for granted? To read more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Iencouraged Cindy to compete. I told her with a little luck she could bethe only woman ever to serve as First Lady and Miss Buffalo Chip.”Republican presidential nominee John McCain, volunteering his wife tocompete in a topless, and occasionally bottomless, beauty pageant inSturgis, S.D.

