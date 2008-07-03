Issue of the Week: Gun Control

Lastweek, in a split decision, the conservative activist wing of the U.S.Supreme Court struck down portions of a long-standing handgun ban in Washington,D.C. While it affirmed the right of individuals to possess guns, italso left intact some restrictions, including a local licensing law.



The decision could have implications for all local gun regulations, including those in Milwaukee and Wisconsin,and experts expect that challenges will be mounted by the NationalRifle Association (NRA) around the country. The NRA has made allowingconcealed carry in Wisconsina top prioritythe current, long-standing ban has so inflamed the NRAthat it held its national convention in Milwaukee in 2006 to draw attention to it. The NRA, and its ally, WisconsinAttorney General J.B. Van Hollen, no doubt will make the ban an issuein the upcoming elections and legislative session. Yet the SupremeCourt ruling won’t aid their cause: It expressly states that it doesnot “cast doubt” on concealed carry laws.



The decision doesn’t “cast doubt” on regulations on gun sales, either. Wisconsinoreven Milwaukee if outstate legislators won’t actcould mandatebackground checks on all sales of firearms, not just those that aresold by licensed dealers. Documenting the link between back-alley,private sales and crime in the city, andmak ing sellers accountable fortheir actions, could reduce violence and gun suicides in the city. It’stime.

Event of the Week:

The Walgreens Take Care Health Tour



Thisnational tour will make multiple stops in Milwaukee, where participantscan receive free health screenings, including tests for cholesterol,blood pressure, bone density, glucose levels, waist circumference andbody mass index. Stops include Walgreens at 2222 W. Capitol Drive(Thursday, July 3), 1400 E. Brady St. (Friday, July 4), 7171 N. Teutonia Ave. (Saturday, July 5), 2727 W. North Ave. (Sunday, July 6),6707 W. Hampton Ave. (Monday, July 7), 1433 W. Burnham St. (Thursday,July 10) and 620 W. OklahomaAve. (Friday, July 11). All of these events take place from 1 to 7 p.m.For more information, go to www.walgreens.com/takecare or call (866)484-TOUR.



(For more events, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com.)

Heroes of the Week:

The Burma Rescue Group

Agroup of volunteers from UW-Milwaukee and the community has set up aWeb site (www.burmarescue.com) to help Burmese relief workerscoordinate efforts, collect resources, access practical information andlink to other helpers. The Web site also includes personal testimoniesabout the aftermath of May 2’s Cyclone Nargis.

Jerk of the Week:

Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker

Walkerprobably thinks that he’s doing county residents a service by holdingthe 2009 budget requests in public. But while the public is “invited toattend,” Walker isn’t allowing voters to ask questions during the sessions.



Is Walker afraid of what he might hear?

Can You Help?



Feelingthe pinch that we’re all feeling, SAGE/Milwaukee, a nonprofitorganization that serves older lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenderpeople, has started a “Times Are Tough” fund-raising campaign so thatit can continue to serve the community.



Send a tax-deductible donation, no matter how big or small, to SAGE/Milwaukee, 1845 N. Farwell Ave., Suite 220, Milwaukee, WI 53202. For more information about the organization, go to www.sagemilwaukee.org.

Blog of the Week

Pundit Nation (punditnation.blogspot.com)

Summerfest, Army Recruiters Try to Put a Smiley Face on War

Apparentlynot content to be just the world’s biggest music festival, officials atSummerfest are hosting a military recruiting exhibit called VirtualArmy Experience, an incredibly violent interactive “game” in whichparticipants shoot at people displayed on a life-size computer screenwhile standing on a real Humvee equipped with machine guns.



IfVirtual Army Experience was a game sold in stores, it would almostcertainly get a “Mature” rating [which limits sales to those over theage of 17]. As it happens, you only have to be 13 years old to get achance to play the Army’s version of Grand Theft Auto: Baghdad atSummerfest this year. […] Milwaukee is a city struggling with violentcrime, yet, as Peace Action Wisconsinis pointing out, Summerfest and the U.S. Army are collaborating on anexhibit that encourages visitors to practice shooting people. […]Summerfest officials probably won’t want to admit they’ve done anythingwrong, but they should do the right thing and shut this exhibit down. (To read more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com.)

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Isuspect there’s something going on, but I don’t know what to believe.[Vice President Dick] Cheney has always wanted to go after Iran, and ifhe had more time he’d find a way to do it.” Wisconsin Congressman David Obey, in this week’s New Yorker, on the Bush administration’s clandestine military activities