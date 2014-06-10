Issue of the Week: Don’t Halt Same-Sex Marriages

Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which debunks the misguided and sometimes downright bigoted beliefs of those who support this discriminatory ban.

The faster Wisconsin can put this constitutional ban in our past, the better. Although it penalized same-sex couples, the national push for same-sex marriage bans had nothing to do with them, really. They were merely pawns in Karl Rove’s strategy to promote hate and division to drive conservatives to the polls in states around the country. Unfortunately, Wisconsin voters, egged on by far-right Republican leaders and allied homophobic groups, approved this ban in 2006.

Fortunately, public opinion has turned in the past eight years and Crabb’s decision is in agreement with the majority of Wisconsinites. According to a Marquette University poll taken in May, a full 55% of those surveyed support legalized same-sex marriage, while just 37% oppose it. While it took some time, we applaud those who have thought seriously about the issue and, like President Barack Obama, have “evolved” and now realize that our nation cannot create and tolerate second-class citizenship. Fair is fair, love is love, families are families.

Sadly, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen wants to block Crabb’s decision and conservatives around the state are criticizing it with their usual arguments about “traditional” marriage. We ask them to “evolve” and realize that a tolerant, diverse Wisconsin is a healthy, vibrant Wisconsin. Our state has always been a leader in the movement to affirm our lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents’ full rights. Let’s act on this rich history and become a shining example of how to live peacefully in welcoming communities. Let the weddings commence.