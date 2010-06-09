Issue of the Week: Harley’s Troubles: It’s Not State Taxes

×

ConservativesincludingRepublican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walkerlike to blame Harley-Davidson’scurrent business troubles on the state’s tax policies, including a recentlyenacted rule designed to close a loophole that allows many large corporationsto avoid paying income tax in Wisconsin. Conservatives like Walker claim that the new combined reportingpolicy has cost Harley $22 million in taxes.

Butaccording to a new study by the Institute for Wisconsin’s Future (IWF), that just isn’ttrue.





Infact, Harley-Davidson’s Wisconsin taxes havedropped from almost $23 million in 2005 to just under $1 milliona much biggerdrop than the company’s pre-tax profits.





Andthat $22 million in taxes? Harley chalked it up to a one-time-only bookkeepingcharge, not the combined reporting law.





IWFalso noted that in 2006 the state started phasing in a new corporate tax policythat actually helps Wisconsin-based manufacturers like Harley.





“Ifthe change had not been made and Harley had continued to pay taxes at its 2005rate, then in 2008 its income tax bill would have been $16 million instead of$1 million,” the report states.





Somuch for Walker’sspin.





Heroes of the Week

Dickenson Family





Founded in 1978, the Bay View Community Center (1320 E. Oklahoma Ave.)offers a full slate of programs to help and enrich the lives of citizens in itsSouth Side neighborhood. The center relies on more than 250 volunteers to staffits programs, which include tutoring, a children’s play group, seniorassistance and an emergency food pantry.





Every Friday since 1998,Stan Dickenson has been coming in to pack and stock food for the emergencyrelief pantry. With the help of Stan’s four sons, the Dickenson family has madeit a multi-generational volunteer effort. Greg, the eldest son, began helpingwhen he was 12 years old, and has recently graduated from college. Sons Fredand Edward followed in his footsteps, and the youngest, Albert, recently beganworking alongside Stan at the center as well.





Readers who wish to helpat the pantry or in one of the organization’s other endeavors are encouraged tocontact the Bay View Community Centerat 414-482-1000, or visit www.bayviewcenter.org.





Jerk of the Week

State Sen. Mary Lazich(R-New Berlin)





Witnessingthe backlash to the proposed 80 units of workforce housing in New Berlin has been distressing on manylevels. But perhaps the saddest part of the spectacle has been state Sen. MaryLazich’s allegations about the developer’s attempt to generate support for theproject from two Madison Democrats. Yes, MSP Real Estate approached the DaneCounty legislatorsbut the developers did so to win support for projects in thesenators’ own districts (which they got), not for the development in New Berlin.In truth, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority won’t evenaccept letters of support from out-of-district legislators. Lazich, however,not only made these accusations about MSP, but also managed to inject even moredrama into an already heated argument over low-income housing in New Berlin. Lazich shoulduse her position to help her constituents and local decision-makers make wisechoices and not intentionally stir the pot with misinformation.