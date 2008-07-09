Issue of the Week: Home Buying Blues

×

The state Supreme Court decided last week that“a person selling a home can look the buyer in the eye, lie about thecondi tion of the home and escape legal conse quences,” according toJustice Ann Walsh Bradley in a scathing dissent that’s well worth aread. In essence, the split court said that home buyers cannot sue forfraudand win punitive damagesif they find defects in their home thatthe seller should have warned them about.

Bamboozledhome buyers can still sue on other grounds, but those cases are subjectto statutes of limitations. Find the defect after the ticking clock hasstruck, and you’re stuck with the bills for major repairs.



The decision is so bad for consumers that even the usually conservative WisconsinRealtors Association opposes it. In its decision, the four conservativejustices decided that the law which governs commercial real estatetransactionswhere buyers and sellers are more savvy and also useattorneysnow governs residential home sales, which tend to be muchmore informal and rely on the honesty and trustworthiness of theseller.



“Nolegislature enacted a law compelling this conclusion,” Bradley wrote.“The majority is applying its own judge-made doctrine.”



Soundslike judicial activism to us. But since the decision was made by theconservative wing of the state Supreme Court, it won’t be labeled assuch. It’ll be called “pro business.” But it’s really “pro-fraud.”



Event of the Week:

Wildlife Baby Shower at the Wisconsin Humane Society

The storms took a toll on our area’s wildlife, and the Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for donations to help rehabilitate orphaned baby wild animals.



Watchbaby animals being fed and enjoy some refreshments at the Wildlife BabyShower. Gift cards for food and wildlife supplies, cash donations,animal food and other items are gladly accepted. The details: 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., on Friday, July 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.wihumane.org.



(To find more cool things to do this week, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com.)

Heroes of the Week:

Peace Action-Wisconsin, Vets for Peace and allies

Thesepeace activists demanded that the Army and Summerfest remove theVirtual Army Experienceand won, when the Humvee and human targets werereplaced with a saner exhibit. The backlash from right-wingradio just confirms that they were right to call attention to theArmy’s new recruiting scheme and promo tion of vio lence at a familyfestival.

Jerk of the Week:

WTMJ’s Charlie Sykes

Sykesis either the hypocrite of the week or just fundamentally stupid. Thereactionary host was outraged that comedian Bill Maherwho often pokesfun at religionwas coming to town to appear in front of an audience ofadults.



But Sykes had no problem with an Army-sponsored virtual killing “experience” at Summerfest, which sought to attract kidsas young as 13 to shoot human-shaped targets. When the Army and Summerfest decided to pull the game, Sykes accused them of not supporting the troops.

Can You Help?

TheUnity Caucusleaders such as Milwaukee Common Council President WillieHines and Milwaukee County Board Chairman Lee Holloway who representthe area of the city rocked by violence this past weekendis asking forhelp. If you have information about the recent shootings, make ananonymous tip by calling 800-78-CRIME.

Blog of the Week

Keith Schmitz at Folkbum’s Rambles and Rants (folkbum.blogspot.com)

Jim Webb’s Economic Stimulus Package Thinkof it. It isn’t often that a freshman senator such as Jim Webb (D-Va.),in the world’s most deliberative (translate “sludgy”) body, gets topass a major piece of legislation such as the IraqVeterans’ GI Bill. He had to bulldoze it past the opposition ofPresident Bush and presidential wannabe John McCain. Webb proves thatpersistence can win out over flashiness.



As for “Roadmap toRuin” Ryan, he voted against the funding. Meanwhile, Charlie Sykesmaintains that letting 13-year-olds enter the virtual world of Iraq at the Big Gig is his way of supporting our troops.



(To read more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com.)

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Iteased some of my colleagues and said we can celebrate the Constitutionon July 4th and maybe when we come back you’ll decide not to tear itup.” Sen. Russ Feingold on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act,which he blocked until after the July 4 holiday

PHOTO OF THE WEEK:

On the Move by Dhiraj Madura



"I love seeing old buildings being saved rather than razed for some McCondo. I really miss the old architecture of Milwaukee, and I am always saddened when the buildings I grew up with are razed."

Join ExpressMilwaukee Flickr. Get published.









